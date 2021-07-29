FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.27. Apple has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

