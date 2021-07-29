FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Decreased by Analyst

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

NYSE:PG opened at $139.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.