FY2022 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.