FY2022 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 42,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,712. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.