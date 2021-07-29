FY2022 EPS Estimates for (CUM.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for (CUM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$162.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

