FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.