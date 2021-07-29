FY2022 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.44. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.