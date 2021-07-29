FY2022 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Lowered by Analyst

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

TELUS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 844,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TELUS by 95.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

