FY2023 Earnings Estimate for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $293,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

