G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

About G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU)

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

