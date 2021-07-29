Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $156.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

