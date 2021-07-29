GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €26.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €26.60 ($31.29) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.98 ($41.15).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Thursday, hitting €35.65 ($41.94). The company had a trading volume of 270,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.