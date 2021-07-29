Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $160.94. 197,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

