Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.52.

Shares of TSLA traded up $27.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $674.15. 1,174,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,655,318. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $636.55. The company has a market capitalization of $649.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

