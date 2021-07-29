Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.08. 17,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $240.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

