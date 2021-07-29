Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,589,000.

SCHD traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,678. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08.

