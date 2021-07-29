Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after buying an additional 60,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.66. 333,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

