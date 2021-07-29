Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31,907.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 66,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,847. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90.

