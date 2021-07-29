Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $23.97 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 613,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,740,516. The company has a market cap of $249.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

