Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The stock has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

