Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.24 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.48% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.