Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.31. The stock had a trading volume of 613,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,126. The firm has a market cap of $341.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

