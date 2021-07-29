Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 839,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,571,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

