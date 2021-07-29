Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $13.42 Million Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 349,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,187. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.