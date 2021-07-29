Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.44. 493,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,708,892. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $464.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

