Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 194,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

