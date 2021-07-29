Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 122,274 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,274 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 1,227,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,321,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

