Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,035 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,485,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 214,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 163,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC remained flat at $$38.53 during trading hours on Thursday. 90,415 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43.

