Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 42,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 157,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,136,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $256.55 and a 1 year high of $368.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

