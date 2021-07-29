Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,976 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.74. 68,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

