Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,208 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 304,207 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $83.04. 18,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,181. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

