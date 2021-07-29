Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.47. 7,196,137 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

