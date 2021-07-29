Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.46% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $126.58. 134,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $126.36.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

