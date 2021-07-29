Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 241,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

