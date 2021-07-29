Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 95,032 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

