Genpact (G) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.270-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.30 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29. Genpact has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.