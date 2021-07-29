Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.89

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 1537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

