Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Genworth Financial worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 59,289 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 353,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

