Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,790 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.