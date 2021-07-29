Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.87. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $299,997.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,166.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,482,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,854. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

