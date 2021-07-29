Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 57,341 Shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Heat Biologics worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.