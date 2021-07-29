Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 59,197 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Beyond Air worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

