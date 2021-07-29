Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

