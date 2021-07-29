Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 235,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $22,301,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 512,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 192,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

