Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Telecom Argentina worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

