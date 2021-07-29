Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of CTI BioPharma worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

CTIC stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

