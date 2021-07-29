Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 95,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

