Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of EMCORE worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 116.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

