Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

