Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Liquidia worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LQDA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

